MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Burger King is now offering their new meatless “Impossible” Whopper in Miami.
After a successful test in St. Louis, the company decided to roll it out to three cities; Miami: Columbus, Georgia; and Montgomery, Alabama.
The burger consists of a flame-grilled patty made from plants topped with tomatoes, onions, lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup, and crunchy pickles.
To celebrate its introduction, an “Impossible” Whopper bus will roll through each new market for a limited time only, offering games, music, and free swag to celebrate the launch of the plant-based burger. The tour kicks off in Miami this Thursday before making its way to Columbus and Montgomery.
Burger King is the first coast-to-coast quick-service restaurant to serve the award-winning, plant-based patty from food startup Impossible Foods. They plan to go nationwide with the “Impossible” Whopper by the end of the year.
