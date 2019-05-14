POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami)- Broward Sheriff’s investigators are looking for the driver of a 2007 black Ford F-150 pickup truck that hit and killed a homeless man on May 12.

Joseph Duran, 55, was walking near the 900 block of East Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach when he was struck.

The sheriff’s office said Duran was struck by the front driver’s side of the car, launching his body more than 40 feet away from where the initial impact was made.

Witnesses told BSO that the driver initially slowed down and then sped off.

First responders pronounced Duran dead at the scene.

Detectives say the front end of the driver’s side should be damaged. This includes the car’s headlight, front bumper and possibly the hood.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call BSO Traffic Homicide Detective Michael Wiley at 954-321-4841 or to remain anonymous, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).