



POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said there will not be an internal investigation after another deputy is accused of rough treatment of a teenager.

The incident reportedly happened at Blanche Ely High School on February 21st.

According to the teen’s mother, Debbie Bennett, and their civil rights attorney Jasmine Rand, 17-year-old Jordan was involved in a verbal altercation with another student that day in the school’s cafeteria.

They claim a custodian handled the situation but as Jordan was walking away a Broward Sheriff’s deputy got involved.

“As he was walking away a Broward County Sheriff’s officer came up and viciously took him to the ground, hitting his head against the hard concrete of the cafeteria floor,” said Rand.

Video of the incident was taken by one of the students and given to CBS4 by Rand. In that video, Jordan is seen on the ground and a BSO deputy is holding him down by his neck.

Sheriff Tony said that video doesn’t tell the whole story.

According to the incident report from Deputy Mallory, Bennett “placed his hands around the neck of a school employee and choked him.”

Bennett reportedly then confronted another school employee. When that employee and the deputy tried to escort Bennett to the office, Mallory wrote that the teen “was irate and angry, he aggressively pulled his arms away flailing wildly out of my control, actions caused me to grab him and take him to the ground.”

Sheriff Tony says School surveillance video and body camera video backs up the officer.

“What you all in the media have been able to see from a video standpoint is just a fraction of what this entire incident looked like,” said Sheriff Tony. “I’ve read my deputies report. I’ve looked at the surveillance video, body worn camera. The allegations made today are not consistent and not accurate with what video footage shows.”

This incident took place just a few weeks before the rough arrest of 15-year-old Delucca Rolle by two BSO deputies.

That case has made national headlines and now Jordan’s mother is also taking action.

“Something has to be done, we got to find something to take this situation taken care of,” said Debbie Bennett. “Let everyone know, hey my son was a victim and there could be other victims out there. But it is time for us to speak up about what’s going on with our children.”

According to Mallory’s BSO employment history, he was hired in June 1997. In nearly 22 years of service, he has two incidents on file. In 2016, he was involved in a vehicle crash and after an investigation received counseling. In May 2018, he was written up for an issue with Body Worn Camera recording protocol. After that investigation, he also received counseling.