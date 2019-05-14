MIAMI (CNN) — Jaime and Cersei Lannister shared a poetic reunion on this week’s “Game of Thrones” — but the day after the final season’s fifth episode aired, fans spotted something not quite as magical.

A picture of the duo hugging shortly before they were squished by rubble seems to show Jaime using his right hand to embrace his sister. In other words, the very hand he gruesomely lost in Season 3.

The reborn hand didn’t appear in the episode — unlike the now infamous Starbucks cup that had its moment of glory in the great hall of Winterfell in last week’s episode.

The error appeared in a behind-the-scenes image, and some Twitter users gave the show credit for at least keeping the apparent mistake out of the show.

Other fans were not as forgiving.

Some found the gaffe amusing.

And others offered plausible explanations.

All eyes now turn to next week’s series finale and the editing slip-ups we might catch before we say our final goodbyes.