MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The president has his eye on helping a part of the country near and dear to his heart.

President Donald Trump says his administration will seek $200 million for federal work on watershed restoration in the Everglades this year.

That’s more than triple the $63 million Trump requested in a budget proposal in March, and the new figure would be more in line with what Florida’s governor and lawmakers have said is necessary annually.

Trump tweeted Monday that his administration “will be fighting for $200 million” and that “Congress needs to help us complete the world’s largest intergovernmental watershed restoration project ASAP!”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers serves as the lead federal agency for restoring the Everglades from damage due to development and hurricanes over the past decades. It does planning, design and construction in partnership with the South Florida Water Management District.

