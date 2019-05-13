



POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is accused of another rough arrest involving a teenager.

The incident allegedly happened at a high school.

Attorneys for Jordan Bennett held a news conference Monday morning.

They say they are coming forward in part because of what happened to another teenager outside of a McDonalds.

Bennett’s mother Debbie shows a photo of what her 17-year-old son looked like when she arrived at Blanche Ely High School on February 21st.

“After getting through and seeing him there with his head wrapped up, bleeding all over the place, I was just in awe,” she said. “What happened? What happened to my child?”

According to Debbie Bennett and their civil rights attorney Jasmine Rand, Jordan was involved in a verbal altercation with another student that day in the school’s Cafeteria.

They claim a custodian handled the situation but as Jordan was walking away a Broward Sheriff’s deputy got involved.

“As he was walking away a Broward County Sheriff’s officer came up and viciously took him to the ground, hitting his head against the hard concrete of the cafeteria floor,” said Rand.

Video of the incident was taken by one of the students and given to CBS4 by Rand.

In that video, Jordan is seen on the ground and a BSO deputy is holding him down by his neck.

“It’s a disturbing video, just to see my child there being choked out,” said Debbie. “Sad to say my daughter saw the whole thing and at one point she saw him being choked and his tongue was hanging out of his mouth. And after she saw that she was telling them ‘please stop’ but they wouldn’t stop pushing her away, like ‘hey get away from here.’”

This incident took place just a few weeks before the rough arrest of 15-year-old Delucca Rolle by two BSO deputies.

That case has made national headlines and now Jordan’s mother is also taking action.

“Something has to be done, we got to find something to take this situation taken care of,” she said. “Let everyone know, hey my son was a victim and there could be other victims out there. But it is time for us to speak up about what’s going on with our children.”

CBS4 reached out to BSO for their response to the allegations and are waiting for a response.