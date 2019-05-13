MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Homicide detectives are investigating a body found Monday morning at an apartment complex in Lauderhill.
Authorities confirmed the body is that of a woman and are investigating the death as ‘suspicious.’
Police said it happened in the 4000 block of Northwest 16 Street. The complex is just north of Lauderhill Mall.
Chopper4 was over the scene where a large black blanket was covering what appeared to be a body, next to an overturned shopping cart.
WATCH CHOPPER4 VIDEO:
Several police units were also seen at the complex.
CBS4’s Ted Scouten is gathering details and will have a full report during our noon show.
No additional information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).