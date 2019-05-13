WATCH LIVECBS4 News at Noon
Filed Under:Horse Rescue, Lake Worth, Local TV, Miami News

LAKE WORTH (CBSMiami) — A horse had to be rescued after it fell into a swimming pool on Sunday.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and Animal Care and Control teamed up to rescue the animal at the Coral Reef Riding Acadamy in Lake Worth.

According to the facility owners, the horse was not feeling well prior to falling into the pool.

It is unknown how the horse fell into the pool, the owners said. He was given medication after the rescue.

The riding academy later said the horse passed away from his illness.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s