LAKE WORTH (CBSMiami) — A horse had to be rescued after it fell into a swimming pool on Sunday.
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and Animal Care and Control teamed up to rescue the animal at the Coral Reef Riding Acadamy in Lake Worth.
According to the facility owners, the horse was not feeling well prior to falling into the pool.
It is unknown how the horse fell into the pool, the owners said. He was given medication after the rescue.
The riding academy later said the horse passed away from his illness.