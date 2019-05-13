



PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland has a new principal.

It was announced this morning that Flanagan High School Principal Michelle Kefford will fill the position. Superintendent Robert Runcie made the announcement Monday morning at Douglas High.

Kefford was recently named the 2019 principal of the year.

Kefford will replace Ty Thompson and co-principal Teresa Hall. Thompson announced last Friday he will be leaving the school at the end of the year.

Thompson is under investigation by the Broward School District related to the deadly shooting at the campus last year in which 17 students and faculty were killed.

A commission that investigated the tragedy determined that prior to the shooting Thompson was “disengaged from the threat assessment process at the school.”

Earlier this year Thompson shifted duties at the school.

Thompson remained at the school “to focus on recovery efforts, and to provide oversight on the construction of the new replacement building,” according to Kathy Koch, Chief Public Information Officer for Broward Schools.

District administrators based the decision to keep principal Thompson to be in the best interest of the students and teachers.

The investigation involving Thompson and three assistant principals will be completed by the end of the 2018/19 school year, officials announced.