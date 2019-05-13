Comments
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Police are searching for a man wearing handcuffs in Miami Beach.
Authorities established a perimeter between 17th Street and 20th Street along the beach walk, but took it down after approximately two hours of searching.
Police say they responded to a service call at a hotel regarding two males refusing to leave the property’s pool area.
Officers arrived and detained a male on a narcotics related offence, according to police.
That’s when authorities say the man, who was handcuffed, fled from the Miami Beach police officer.
Authorities are looking for a black male wearing handcuffs. They say the investigation continues.