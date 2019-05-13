WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 11
Filed Under:Florida News, Local TV, Man Wearing Handcuffs, Miami Beach, Miami Beach Police, Miami News

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Police are searching for a man wearing handcuffs in Miami Beach.

Authorities established a perimeter between 17th Street and 20th Street along the beach walk, but took it down after approximately two hours of searching.

Police say they responded to a service call at a hotel regarding two males refusing to leave the property’s pool area.

Officers arrived and detained a male on a narcotics related offence, according to police.

That’s when authorities say the man, who was handcuffed, fled from the Miami Beach police officer.

Authorities are looking for a black male wearing handcuffs. They say the investigation continues.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s