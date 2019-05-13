HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — Finding the fountain of youth is not easy, but an 88-year old South Florida man says if you look hard enough, you can find it and he says he did in Hialeah.

Evelio Viciedo never misses a domino game, never misses his walks and has never missed his late night security checks.

In 1960, Viciedo arrived in Miami from Cuba and joined the U.S. Coast Guard.

He later opened his own security company and at 88-years-old, he continues to work seven days a week protecting several properties. The only difference now, he does so with his new wife Amada by his side whom he met and fell in love with a year ago near his home in Hialeah.

“It’s better now than before, if you don’t use it you lose it. I feel proud of that,” Viciedo tells CBS4’s Marybel Rodriguez.

Three times the charm for this spirited senior who says it was his positive attitude that helped him find love again at 87.

“The other two marriages were not the same, this is the best. That’s why I say I should have met her 50 years ago.”

Viciedo says not only does he feel good he also likes to look good. He has a collection of more than 40 hats he combines with his wardrobe.

“I always wear a different one, a different color depending on what I wear,” said Viciedo. “When you dress like I do you feel positive because it’s what you like.”

Aside from staying active, positive, and in love this spunky senior says there is a daily dose of medicine he cannot live without.

“I can’t live without my espresso. Without this I can’t live I have to have it all the time,” says Viciedo as he takes his daily shot of Cuban coffee.