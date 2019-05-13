



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – In the market for a new home? There is a magnificent property for sale in Miami Beach with a breathtaking waterfront view and all the amenities you could ask for.

The contemporary mansion at 6360 North Bay Road is the ultimate in modern luxury as described by Nelson Gonzalez from EWM Realty International.

“This is 13,380 square feet of house under air conditioning. You have a 3 bedroom guest house in front which is included in the square footage, and then you have the main house which has 7 bedrooms,” explains Gonzalez to CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

This sprawling mega mansion is brand new and is currently staged with furniture by Artefacto to show off its contemporary design, as evident in the oversized living area.

Wall to wall sliding glass doors open up to a wide bay view that has 112 feet on water for a yacht. There is also an infinity edged pool with Italian glass tile.

“You have this incredible outdoor space,” explains Gonzalez during the tour. “The pool is about 58 feet long and it’s nice because it has this lap lane, where you can swim laps, and a shallow area and incredible hot tub in here,” he points out.

The cabana house features another bedroom next to the bay.

Inside the main house, there is a fully stocked bar room with a side seating area for more entertaining.

The kitchen is clean and minimalistic with all the latest gadgets including a pot-filling spout right over the main stove.

To get to the second floor, there’s a winding staircase modeled after the Guggenheim in New York.

Upstairs, the master suite fills up the entire north side of the hose, with a large sitting room, water facing terrace, private his and her closets and of course, a fully stocked master bathroom.

There are 6 toilets and 5 sinks in the master suite, so there are options “to go” everywhere!” Nelson jokes.

An all glass shower centers the bathroom.

“This is double steam shower with 5 rains heads and other heads, so you’re going to get pummeled,” he explains.

A private gym is just outside.

Up one more floor and it is party time. There is a sprawling roof top deck with breathtaking views.

“I can already plan my party,” laughs Lisa Petrillo, “The band goes over here, and the cocktails go here. Let’s do this!”

So what is the price tag to live the luxury style in the heart of Miami Beach?

6360 North Bay Road is for sale at 29,500,000.

