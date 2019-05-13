Filed Under:Broward News, Pembroke Pines, Softshell Turtle


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines Police tweeted a photo of one of their own rescuing a softshell turtle on Monday morning.

The tweet said:

“Earlier this morning, School Resource Officer Miguel Martinez observed a softshell turtle making a (very) slow getaway across the street near the Somerset Academy North campus. He was able to safely place the turtle into his patrol vehicle & relocate it to a nearby body of water.”

