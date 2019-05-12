MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami/CNN) – A local rap artist was arrested prior to taking the stage at a major South Florida music festival.

Kodak Black was arrested at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in Miami, right before he was set to perform, authorities said.

The Florida rapper, whose real name is Bill K. Kapri, was taken into custody Saturday for alleged state and federal firearm violations, said Roberto Gonzalez with the US Marshals Office of the Southern District of Florida.

He was arrested by US Marshals with the help of Miami-Dade police and federal agents from the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

His arrest comes after an “extensive investigation,” the Miami Herald reported, citing US Marshals.

Last month, the rapper was arrested on gun and drug charges near Niagara Falls, New York, while trying to enter the US from Canada.

After the arrest, rapper Lil Wayne said he would not perform at the festival Saturday.

“To all my fans who came to see me at Rolling Loud, I’m sorry but I won’t be performing,” Wayne said in a series of tweets. “The Festival Police (Not Rolling Loud) made it mandatory that I had to be policed and checked to get on the stadium grounds. I do not and will not ever settle for being policed to do my job and give you guys a great show. I will be at Story tonight for the afterparty and you kan katch me on tour with my bros Blink 182 this summer!”

(©2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)