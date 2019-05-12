  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

PARKLAND (CBSMiami/AP) — A touching gesture to honor one of the victims from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Fifty special trombones have been given out to band students throughout Florida in honor of a teenager who died in the Parkland high school shooting.

Alex Schachter (Source: Schachter family)

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that $50,000 worth of the instruments were awarded Saturday in honor of 14-year-old Alex Schachter, who was a trombone player in the marching band at Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

Alex was one of 17 people killed by a gunman at the school in February 2018.

The instruments are engraved with a motif combining Alex’s name and a trombone. The money was raised in part by other students playing music on street corners and intersections over the past few months.

Alex’s father, Max Schachter, says because of the gift, his son’s love of music is “expanding all across the state.”

