MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Surveillance footage captured the moments someone opened fire outside the Cameo nightclub forcing people to take cover.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, leaving one man dead and another injured.

The first Miami Beach police officer who arrived on scene heard the shots and spotted two cars, both of which sped off from the scene.

Inside one of those cars, an officer reportedly saw someone holding a gun.

People who were staying nearby had just come from the rolling loud festival when shots were fired.

Joseph Lara said, “We saw the whole scene set up for a crime scene right in front of Cameo and we saw a body in the street wearing all white. I’m not sure if it was a rapper or a festival goer like me.”

Police went after a third car suspected of being involved in the shooting near 83rd Street and Collins Avenue.

The pursuit ended when two police cars crashed near 91st Street and Harding Avenue.

The Officers involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

Miami Beach police are working to find out who was involved and plan to release more details as they come to light.

The man who was injured was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. All calls are confidential.