PENSACOLA (CBSMiami) – A mother in the Florida Panhandle is facing five counts of child abuse after a hundred roaches came out of her daughters’ backpack during school lunch.

Deputies arrested Jessica Stevenson and charged her with five counts of child neglect without causing great bodily harm. (Source: Santa Rosa County Jail)

School staff noticed a second grade student coming to school in filthy clothes.

They say the student also showed signs of depression and broke down often.

When police went to the home of 33-year-old Jessica Stevenson, they found roaches and broken windows.

She was released on bail and was ordered not to have any sort of contact with her children.

“It’s just not easy when you’re one person and five kids. I want to do better, and I’m trying,” Stevenson said. “’Baby, if I see you I go back to jail.’ That sucks. I don’t want to tell my kids stuff like that.”

If convicted, Stevenson faces up to 25 years in prison.

