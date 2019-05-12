  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A ruling in a deadly case of family violence was handed down this week.

A judge has ruled a former Florida prosecutor with schizophrenia is not guilty by reason of insanity in the slaying of his mother and beating of his father.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the verdict for 53-year-old Thomas Schnieders II means he will go to a mental health treatment center rather than prison for an undetermined period.

Authorities say Schnieders beat his 83-year-old mother to death with a crowbar and nearly killed his elderly father in June 2015 shortly after his schizophrenia diagnosis.

Circuit Judge John Kastrenakes ruled Friday that because of his illness, Schnieders did not know he was beating his parents but thought they were someone or something else. Evidence showed he called his mother a devil.

Schnieders was an assistant state prosecutor from 2001 to 2004.

