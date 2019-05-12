  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Jim DeFede
Filed Under:Anitere Flores, CBS Miami, Facing South Florida, Florida Legislative Session, Florida News, Jim DeFede, Jose Javier Rodriguez, Local TV, Politics

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This week on Facing South Florida, we take a deep dive into the Florida Legislative session.

Host Jim DeFede devotes the entire half-hour to the just ended legislative session.

He and his guests take a look back on the good, the bad and the ugly in Tallahassee.

They discuss a bevy of topics, including what got accomplished and what didn’t.

Topics include education, felon voting rights , firefighters & cancer, and sanctuary cities.

Guests: State Sen. Anitere Flores/(R) District 39

            State Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez/(D) District 37

Part one of the discussion can be seen above.

Part two of the discussion can be seen below.

