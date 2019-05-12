Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This week on Facing South Florida, we take a deep dive into the Florida Legislative session.
Host Jim DeFede devotes the entire half-hour to the just ended legislative session.
He and his guests take a look back on the good, the bad and the ugly in Tallahassee.
They discuss a bevy of topics, including what got accomplished and what didn’t.
Topics include education, felon voting rights , firefighters & cancer, and sanctuary cities.
Guests: State Sen. Anitere Flores/(R) District 39
State Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez/(D) District 37
Part one of the discussion can be seen above.
Part two of the discussion can be seen below.