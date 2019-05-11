



CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — James Beard Award-winning Chef Norman Van Aken has teamed up with Executive Pastry Chef Hedy Goldsmith at the Coral Gables restaurant AD LIB. The menu is creative, fun and delicious.

Van Aken prepares some of his classic dishes, while adding some new plates to the menu. Chef Goldsmith prepares her decadent desserts that have made her a 5-time James Beard Award nominee.

If you haven’t been to the modern-American eatery, make a reservation and don’t miss out.

TASTE OF THE TOWN: AD LIB

A popular appetizer is the Tuna Tiradito.

Tiradito is a Peruvian take on ceviche. It came about with the Japanese immigrations into Peru. The significant difference is that a tiradito is always very thinly sliced and only marinated briefly.

Here is Chef Norman’s Tuna Tiradito in today’s Digital Bite:

Yields: 4 appetizers

8 slices of sushi quality tuna, very thinly sliced and kept very chilled

2 Tablespoons finely diced fennel

2 Tablespoon finely diced red bell pepper

2 Tablespoons peeled and seeded tomato, finely diced

1 to 2 teaspoons finely minced Scotch bonnet, stemmed and seeded

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh mint

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh cilantro

4 Tablespoons olive oil

2 Tablespoons fresh-squeezed key lime juice (or Persian lime juice)

1/2 teaspoon of Spanish sherry vinegar

1/2 teaspoon of Salsa Sriracha

Kosher salt and freshly toasted and ground black pepper, to taste

A few drops of sesame oil

A few drops of soy sauce

Mix all of the ingredients except the tuna, sesame oil, and soy sauce in a bowl. Chill this mixture over an ice bath set up. Taste and season to taste.

Chill the plates on which you want to serve the dish. Just before you are ready to serve, arrange the tuna on each plate and spoon the dressing over them. Carefully sprinkle a drop or two of sesame oil and soy on each plate and serve immediately.