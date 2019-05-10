Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A gunman who fired shots at a party bus while it was traveling down I-95 early Friday morning struck a woman on the bus.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the bus was heading down I-95 in the area of NW 125th Street when another vehicle pulled up next it.
Someone in the vehicle fired a weapon towards the party bus and a female passenger was hit, said police
The unidentified woman was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the parties involved may have been at an establishment in Northeast Miami-Dade where “this incident may have initiated.”