MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami Police are investigating reports of shots fired at the Hilton in Downtown Miami.

Police were called to the hotel at 16th and Biscayne Boulevard, after sources say, a guest refused to leave his hotel room after checkout. The manager called police and when officers approached the room on the 21st floor, they heard loud bangs that may have been gunshots, according to the source. The officers backed away from the door and requested the SWAT team.

“We thought we heard some loud banging,” said witness John Gore. “We were just coming down here to look at the Ferrari dealership and just go see what was going on around town and we saw like 30 cop cars pulled up outside the hotel and we saw that there were cops running in with rifles and cops shutting down the street. It was crazy stuff.”

Police are asking people to avoid the area between NE 15th Street to NE 17th Terrace on Biscayne Blvd as officers continue their investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.