MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Parents and teachers from Norcrest Elementary School in Pompano Beach are demanding change.

They say a student with autism has been hitting and even choking his classmates.

Broward School District officials insist they are on top of this evolving situation.

“He has charged me, pinched me, grabbed me,” says physical education instructor Gail Black.

She says she is terrified of a 4th-grade autistic student she must teach.

There are a lot of people being assaulted but when are his rights more important than anyone else’s?

These classmates say they’ve bee battered too.

We spoke to their mothers, who reported what happened to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

“She’s scared to go to school. She’s afraid she’ll be the next victim,” says one mom.

My daughter was attacked six times, grabbed by the collar, spit on and nothing’s been done.

And it’s happened before, Danielle burns says last September her 4th-grade daughter was hit and they moved the problem instead of solving it.

As an attorney, I appreciate the process, but it was broken awhile ago.

This week parents met with high-ranking district officials.

School board member Nora Rupert was there

“We can try to mainstream but when you see it breaking down you draw the line.”

The district told us they are committed to providing safe and supportive learning environments for students and staff school leadership continues to meet with those involved to address their concerns.