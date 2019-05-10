PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – A mother has been charged for allegedly putting her newborn in a Boca Raton dumpster.

Investigators said Rafaelle Alessandra Carbalho Sousa admitted to delivering the baby, placing her in a bag and throwing her in the dumpster.

The new-born girl was found alive Wednesday morning at the Boca Entrada apartment complex near State Road Seven. Two people walking near the dumpster heard a baby crying and found the newborn female inside the dumpster.

The baby, which weighed 6 lbs. and 8 ounces, is expected to be okay.

Sousa is charged with attempted felony murder and child abuse. She’s expected in court later today.

Under Florida law, unwanted newborns can be dropped off anonymously at a hospital or fire station with no questions asked. The child is then placed up for adoption.