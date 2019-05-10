MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Adrienne Arsht Center has been chosen for the first Democratic Primary debate in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election.

Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo on the announcement that the first Democratic Primary debate will be at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami:

“The DNC has chosen a perfect location in the Adrienne Arsht Center in downtown Miami. The venue is located in the cultural crossroads of Florida and in the heart of one of the fastest growing multi-cultural communities in the United States. I can think of no better place for our Democratic candidates to introduce themselves to Florida and the country,” said Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo.

Since the field of candidates is large, the DNC will break it into two groups of no more than 10 and hold back to back debates on June 26th and 27th.