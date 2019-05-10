MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An anonymous tip led Miami police to a man they suspect attacked a girl who was walking to her bus stop.

On April 12th, the girl left her house and was walking on NW 57th Street when she said a man, later identified by police as 50-year-old Terry Rivers, approached her near NW 1st Avenue and asked where she was going.

The girl replied “over there” and kept walking. When he asked again, the girl said she ignored him.

The girl said when she started walking north on NW 1st Avenue, she looked back and saw the man running at her.

She told the police that he grabbed her by the hair and waist and then groped her. The girl said she was able to break free and run back to her house.

Police released a sketch of the man on May 6th and two days later got the tip that led them to Rivers.

Police showed the girl a photo line up which included his picture and she identified him as the man who attacked her.

Rivers was arrested and has been charged with kidnapping and lewd/lascivious molestation of a child.