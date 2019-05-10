



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Schoolprincipal Ty Thompson announced Friday he will be leaving the school at the end of the year.

This was the Thompson’s robocall script:

“Good afternoon Eagle Families, this is Mr. Thompson, the proud Principal at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

It is with a heavy heart that I record this message.

Many have asked over the last 15 months: How I’m able to stay so strong.

It’s been challenging, but I always remained as positive as possible and did what I felt was in the best interest of the students and staff.

Advisors and fellow colleagues always said take care of yourself. If at any point you feel like it is affecting your family or your health you need to make a change.

That time has come.

I wanted to stay and see this through but I just can’t continue at this pace.

My decision was not an easy one. The district is supporting me so I can step away from my position at MSD.

I will be here for the remainder of the school year (including graduation), and will be sure to do everything I can to leave the school in the best shape possible for the next Principal.

This is not goodbye, you will still see me around. While I will no longer be the leader at MSD, I will continue to support the Eagle Nation, as I will always be positive, passionate, and forever proud to be an Eagle.”

Thompson is under investigation by the Broward School District related to the deadly shooting at the campus last year.

A commission that investigated the tragedy determined that prior to the shooting Thompson was “disengaged from the threat assessment process at the school.”

Earlier this year Thompson shifted duties at the school.

Thompson remained at the school “to focus on recovery efforts, and to provide oversight on the construction of the new replacement building,” according to Kathy Koch, Chief Public Information Officer for Broward Schools.

District administrators based the decision to keep principal Thompson to be in the best interest of the students and teachers.

The investigation involving Thompson and three assistant principals will be completed by the end of the 2018/19 school year, officials announced.