



NORTH MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new North Miami real estate development is getting plenty of attention thanks to its massive man-made lagoon.

Called Laguna Sole, the 7-acre lagoon is on the grounds of Solé Mia, a 184-acre mini-city located at 15055 Biscayne Boulevard.

The crystal-clear lagoon includes sandy beach areas and its own little island. There are also kayaks, paddle-boards, cabanas and more.

WATCH: AERIAL VIDEO OF LAGUNA SOLE IN NORTH MIAMI

The lavish water feature is not open to the public. It is for residents of Solé Mia. which is made up of twin 17-story apartment buildings, built on a former Superfund site.

The land, once used as a municipal landfill, was declared safe for development in 1999 after extensive groundwater treatments and the installation of disposal systems, according to CBS4 News partner The Miami Herald.

Developers say the project will eventually include a school, parks, hotel and office space.