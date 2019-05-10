



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Drivers across South Florida already know there are some serious construction projects taking place on our highways and one of them is the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Project.

PROJECT FACT SHEET

As of a result of this massive $802 million dollar project, which will increase capacity on these heavily traveled roads, there are some major closures starting this weekend.

Here’s the breakdown:

I-95 NORTHBOUND WEEKEND CLOSURES

FRIDAY, MAY 10 – Three lanes on northbound I-95 from NW 8 Street to NW 29 Street will be closed from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. Only one lane will remain open on northbound mainline I-95 from the Exit 4A entrance ramp to NW 19 Street. Drivers can enter the Exit 4A ramp lane to use as a second lane to continue north on I-95.

SATURDAY, MAY 11 – Two lanes on northbound I-95 from NW 8 Street to NW 29 Street will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Two northbound lanes between NW 8 Street and NW 29 Street will close again between the hours of 11 p.m. and 11 a.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 12 – Two lanes on northbound I-95 from NW 8 Street to NW 29 Street will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-95 SOUTHBOUND WEEKEND CLOSURES

FRIDAY, MAY 10 – Up to two lanes on southbound I-95 from NW 29 Street to NW 17 Street will be closed from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 11 – All southbound 95 Express Lanes will be closed from the Golden Glades Interchange to SR 112 between the hours of 11 p.m. and 11 a.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 11 – One lane on southbound I-95 from NW 29 Street to NW 17 Street will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Three southbound I-95 lanes from NW 29 Street to NW 17 Street will close between the hours of 11 p.m. and 11 a.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 12 – Two southbound I-95 lanes from NW 29 Street to NW 17 Street will close between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

I-95 CLOSURES

THURSDAY, MAY 9 AND MONDAY, MAY 13 THROUGH THURSDAY, MAY 16 – Two lanes on northbound and southbound I-95 from NW 17 Street to NW 29 Street will be closed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. to allow the contractor to work in the median. The fi rst lane will be closed at 9 p.m. and the second lane will be closed at 10 p.m.

SR 836 CLOSURES

THURSDAY, MAY 9 AND MONDAY, MAY 13 THROUGH THURSDAY, MAY 16 – One eastbound lane on SR 836 from NW 27 Avenue to NW 12 Avenue will be closed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in order to allow for delivery of materials.

SR 836/I-395 RAMP CLOSURE

FRIDAY, MAY 10 – One lane on the westbound I-395 and eastbound SR 836 ramp to northbound I-95 will be closed between the hours of 11 p.m. and 11 a.m.

DETOUR ALERT

SR 836 RAMP LANE TO NB NW 17 AVENUE DETOUR

SUNDAY, MAY 12 THROUGH THURSDAY, MAY 16 – The eastbound SR 836 ramp lane to northbound NW 17 Avenue/Health District will be closed between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. Drivers will be detoured to NW 15 Avenue to access NW 17 Avenue.

NW 17 AVENUE DETOUR

SUNDAY, MAY 12 THROUGH THURSDAY, MAY 16 – NW 17 Avenue will be closed between NW 7 Street and the north side of SR 836 between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Lane closures on May 14 and May 15 will be implemented between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

DRIVERS ON NORTHBOUND NW 17 AVENUE HEADING WEST ON SR 836 CAN:

– Turn west on NW 7 Street

– Turn right on NW 27 Avenue to access the SR 836 west entrance ramp

DRIVERS ON NORTHBOUND NW 17 AVENUE CONTINUING NORTH CAN:

– Turn west on NW 7 Street, then turn right on NW 22 Avenue

– Turn right on NW 20 Street to connect with NW 17 Avenue

DRIVERS ON SOUTHBOUND NW 17 AVENUE CONTINUING SOUTH CAN:

– Turn west on NW 20 Street, then turn left on NW 22 Avenue

– Turn left on NW 7 Street to connect with NW 17 Avenue

This schedule may change due to bad weather or other unforeseen conditions.

The work is part of the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project that will reconstruct the I-395 corridor from the SR 836/I-395/I-95 (Midtown) Interchange to the MacArthur Causeway Bridge, including the construction of a Signature Bridge over NE 2 Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard; double-deck SR 836 from west of NW 17 Avenue to the Midtown Interchange and the replacement of the concrete pavement on I-95 from NW 8 Street to NW 29 Street.

Construction is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023 at a cost of $802 million.