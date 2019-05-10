MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Drivers across South Florida already know there are some serious construction projects taking place on our highways and one of them is the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Project.
As of a result of this massive $802 million dollar project, which will increase capacity on these heavily traveled roads, there are some major closures starting this weekend.
I-95 NORTHBOUND WEEKEND CLOSURES
- FRIDAY, MAY 10 – Three lanes on northbound I-95 from NW 8 Street to NW 29 Street will be closed from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. Only one lane will remain open on northbound mainline I-95 from the Exit 4A entrance ramp to NW 19 Street. Drivers can enter the Exit 4A ramp lane to use as a second lane to continue north on I-95.
- SATURDAY, MAY 11 – Two lanes on northbound I-95 from NW 8 Street to NW 29 Street will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Two northbound lanes between NW 8 Street and NW 29 Street will close again between the hours of 11 p.m. and 11 a.m.
- SUNDAY, MAY 12 – Two lanes on northbound I-95 from NW 8 Street to NW 29 Street will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
I-95 SOUTHBOUND WEEKEND CLOSURES
- FRIDAY, MAY 10 – Up to two lanes on southbound I-95 from NW 29 Street to NW 17 Street will be closed from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.
- SATURDAY, MAY 11 – All southbound 95 Express Lanes will be closed from the Golden Glades Interchange to SR 112 between the hours of 11 p.m. and 11 a.m.
- SATURDAY, MAY 11 – One lane on southbound I-95 from NW 29 Street to NW 17 Street will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Three southbound I-95 lanes from NW 29 Street to NW 17 Street will close between the hours of 11 p.m. and 11 a.m.
- SUNDAY, MAY 12 – Two southbound I-95 lanes from NW 29 Street to NW 17 Street will close between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
I-95 CLOSURES
- THURSDAY, MAY 9 AND MONDAY, MAY 13 THROUGH THURSDAY, MAY 16 – Two lanes on northbound and southbound I-95 from NW 17 Street to NW 29 Street will be closed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. to allow the contractor to work in the median. The fi rst lane will be closed at 9 p.m. and the second lane will be closed at 10 p.m.
SR 836 CLOSURES
- THURSDAY, MAY 9 AND MONDAY, MAY 13 THROUGH THURSDAY, MAY 16 – One eastbound lane on SR 836 from NW 27 Avenue to NW 12 Avenue will be closed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in order to allow for delivery of materials.
SR 836/I-395 RAMP CLOSURE
- FRIDAY, MAY 10 – One lane on the westbound I-395 and eastbound SR 836 ramp to northbound I-95 will be closed between the hours of 11 p.m. and 11 a.m.
DETOUR ALERT
SR 836 RAMP LANE TO NB NW 17 AVENUE DETOUR
- SUNDAY, MAY 12 THROUGH THURSDAY, MAY 16 – The eastbound SR 836 ramp lane to northbound NW 17 Avenue/Health District will be closed between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. Drivers will be detoured to NW 15 Avenue to access NW 17 Avenue.
NW 17 AVENUE DETOUR
- SUNDAY, MAY 12 THROUGH THURSDAY, MAY 16 – NW 17 Avenue will be closed between NW 7 Street and the north side of SR 836 between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Lane closures on May 14 and May 15 will be implemented between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.
DRIVERS ON NORTHBOUND NW 17 AVENUE HEADING WEST ON SR 836 CAN:
– Turn west on NW 7 Street
– Turn right on NW 27 Avenue to access the SR 836 west entrance ramp
DRIVERS ON NORTHBOUND NW 17 AVENUE CONTINUING NORTH CAN:
– Turn west on NW 7 Street, then turn right on NW 22 Avenue
– Turn right on NW 20 Street to connect with NW 17 Avenue
DRIVERS ON SOUTHBOUND NW 17 AVENUE CONTINUING SOUTH CAN:
– Turn west on NW 20 Street, then turn left on NW 22 Avenue
– Turn left on NW 7 Street to connect with NW 17 Avenue
This schedule may change due to bad weather or other unforeseen conditions.
The work is part of the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project that will reconstruct the I-395 corridor from the SR 836/I-395/I-95 (Midtown) Interchange to the MacArthur Causeway Bridge, including the construction of a Signature Bridge over NE 2 Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard; double-deck SR 836 from west of NW 17 Avenue to the Midtown Interchange and the replacement of the concrete pavement on I-95 from NW 8 Street to NW 29 Street.
Construction is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023 at a cost of $802 million.