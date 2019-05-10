



SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Now to a weekly segment you will only see right here on CBS4.

Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us, men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

This week we’re meeting U.S. Army Korean War Veteran Corporal Sidney Weinberger.

Corporal Weinberger was drafted on September 27, 1951, to be a part of the 3rd infantry division in Korea.

He says they had many infiltrations on a hill called “Pork Chop Hill” in Korea.

They had many sleepless nights patrolling the area but one night, unfortunately, they lost a few men when they were attacked by the North Koreans.

“I was frightened but we had a lot of back up. Artillery back up, Air Force back up. I felt very proud to be a part of the units that helped. I was very proud to serve my country” said Sidney Weinberger.

U.S. Army Korean War Veteran Corporal Sidney Weinberger was honored at Florida Panthers game earlier this year.

With his family by his side, he thanked the crowd as they honored this hero among us.

A well-deserved recognition and proud moment not only for this Korean War Veteran but also for his family.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4, we would like to say thank you U.S. Korean War Veteran Corporal Sidney Weinberger for your service and dedication to our country.