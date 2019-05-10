Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Fort Pierce teen who was burned in a bonfire in 2017 celebrating New Year’s Eve has passed away.
Layne Chesney passed away Friday morning according to a Facebook page which was set up in support of her and where family provided updates on her condition were posted.
Chesney was with a friend and his parents around a bonfire on New Year’s Eve roasting marshmallows. When she poured more gas on the fire and an explosion happened. She suffered severe burns over 90 percent of her body. She was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Chesney had attended Lincoln Park Academy, played softball and was a straight-A student.