GAINESVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) — An 18-year-old high school student in central Florida was arrested after he reportedly posted photos on Snapchat which showed him holding a gun with the caption “no school tomorrow?”
Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies rushed in and removed Baylee Crowe from his Interlachen High School classroom on Thursday after learning about the potential threat.
He’s charged with a second-degree felony for a written threat to kill, do bodily harm, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.
Deputies later learned the pictures were taken at the Camp Blanding Museum and the gun wasn’t in the teen’s possession.
An arrest report says that when asked if a sibling had any involvement, Crowe told the investigators he would “kill all of you.”
