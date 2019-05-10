  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Interlachen, Local TV, Miami News, School Threat

GAINESVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) — An 18-year-old high school student in central Florida was arrested after he reportedly posted photos on Snapchat which showed him holding a gun with the caption “no school tomorrow?”

Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies rushed in and removed Baylee Crowe from his Interlachen High School classroom on Thursday after learning about the potential threat.

He’s charged with a second-degree felony for a written threat to kill, do bodily harm, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

Deputies later learned the pictures were taken at the Camp Blanding Museum and the gun wasn’t in the teen’s possession.

An arrest report says that when asked if a sibling had any involvement, Crowe told the investigators he would “kill all of you.”

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s