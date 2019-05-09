MIAMI (CBSMiami)- Miami police have released the name of the man who died in a shooting near NW 2nd Avenue and 59th Street in Little Haiti two days ago.

Miami Police said Reginald Joseph, 44, was found with gunshot wounds near a barbershop and mini grocery store.

He was then taken to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center where he died.

Witnesses told CBS4 News they heard three gunshots.

There are several cameras in the area including one right above where the shooting happened near the grocery store, a surveillance camera at a nearby business also captured the aftermath. The business owners were fearful for their own safety and didn’t want to release the video but allowed CBS4’s Rielle Creighton to see it.

It showed a car pull up to the area by the grocery store then seconds later what looked like chaos, 3 men jumped out of the vehicle, they along with several other people were seen running from the area.

Detectives are still investigating possible motives and ask anyone with information to contact the Miami Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (305) 493-TIPS (8477).