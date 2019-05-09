FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – There was a deadly shooting overnight at the Blue Martini lounge in the Galleria Mall.

Fort Lauderdale police said there was an altercation inside the lounge shortly before midnight and someone opened fire. Arriving officers found one person dead on the scene, two others were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center.

A family member of the injured told CBS4 that it was a brother and brother-in-law that were shot and one of them passed away at the hospital. Police have not confirmed the second death.

A witness said the two men were part of a group of friends honoring the birthday of a friend who recently died of cancer.

“I saw the brother-in-law on the ground, we were trying to contain him, he was panicking. We looked to the left and the brother was laying there and the shooter was laying next to him. So I guess people jumped on him to stop him from shooting more people, that was a good thing. So they just jumped on him to get him and another dude picked the gun up,” said Mark Hunter, a friend of the victims.

The group held the gunman down until the police arrived and took him into custody.

Hunter said the group drove to the bar from Miami and they picked it because they thought it would be safe.