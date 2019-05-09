



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rolling Loud Festival returns to Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium for its fifth anniversary this weekend.

The 3-day music event, billed as the largest Hip-Hop festival in the world, is taking place from May 10 to May 12.

The impressive lineup of artists at this year’s event includes Cardi B, Migos, Travis Scott and Kid Cudi.

If you are going, gates open: