MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rolling Loud Festival returns to Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium for its fifth anniversary this weekend.
The 3-day music event, billed as the largest Hip-Hop festival in the world, is taking place from May 10 to May 12.
The impressive lineup of artists at this year’s event includes Cardi B, Migos, Travis Scott and Kid Cudi.
If you are going, gates open:
- Friday, May 10: 3pm — 12am
- Saturday, May 11: 12pm — 12am
- Sunday, May 12: 12pm — 12amOrganizers say all ages are welcome.
Click here to see the complete list of artists who will perform at this year’s festival.
The event, which started in Miami, has expanded to festivals in California, with plans to expand internationally to Japan, China and Europe in the near future, organizers said.
Event organizers said their festival has included artists like Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Future, Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Post Malone, Migos, Kodak Black, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, Lil B, and many more.
Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert met with Rolling Loud Co-Founder Tariq Cherif at the Hard Rock to talk about the event.
“I am very excited for Rolling Loud, because I understand what it means for the community,” said Mayor Gilbert.
The event started in 2015 in Miami by Matt Zingler and Cherif.
The Miami Gardens stadium will become the first venue to host the festival for a second consecutive year, organizers said.
Hard Rock Stadium is located at 347 Don Shula Dr. Miami Gardens, FL 33056.
Click here for more information about the event.