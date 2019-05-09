MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police said an elderly man shot and killed his wife Wednesday night at their Plantation home following an argument.

Plantation police said Fernando De Baere, 74, admitted to shooting and killing his wife Marisa Sherman inside their home.

Legal documents indicate De Baere had walked over to his neighbors’ home in the block of 10400 NW and 5th Street and told them that he had just killed his wife.

Neighbors called police and responding officers found De Baere waiting for them in the street.

Officers found Sherman’s body sitting upright in the living room couch with an apparent gunshot wound to the face, police said. She was pronounced dead at around 10:30 p.m.

DeBaere was transported to the Plantation Police Department where he confessed to shooting his wife after having an argument with her over a former coworker, authorities said.

DeBaere told police he walked over to his bedroom closet where he retrieved a .38 caliber handgun and walked on over to where his wife was sitting and shot her “one or two times” in the face.

The arrest report says DeBaere did not like how his wife was disrespecting him.

After the shooting, DeBaere walked over to the bedroom closet to put away the firearm, police said.

On Thursday morning, police found the handgun in DeBaere’s closet. Right where he said he had placed it.

Police said the firearm had two spent casings, which coincided with what DeBaere had told them.

DeBaere faces a premeditated murder charge.