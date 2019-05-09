MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in the deaths of two women whose bodies were found in a luxury Miami condominium.

Franklyn Williams, 46, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

The bodies were discovered after Miami police received a call from Homeland Security who told them during an investigation that involved Williams, he spontaneously confessed, according to his arrest report.

When police forced open the door of a thirty-fourth-floor unit at the Paraiso Bay high, rise at 650 Northeast 32nd Street, they found the women’s bodies in a bedroom. Both appeared to have multiple stab wounds.

Williams told investigators that he lives in the unit and that one of the women had been his girlfriend for the last ten years, according to his arrest report, and the other woman lived with them.

Some residents of the building said news of the murders had put them on edge.

“It’s a little scary, I mean part of the reason we live here is because it’s secure. There’s a lot of security all the time so that’s surprising that that happened,” said Kristina who lives in the building. “I have a daughter and she’s young so I think for several reasons we’re going to be moving out.”

Xiomara Fermin, who lives on the 35th floor, told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “This happened on the 34th floor. I heard all sorts of noises on the floor below me and I was riding the elevator to go out and walk the dogs and it stopped on the 34th floor. I saw lots of police there and I even saw two men fighting there. I don’t know if it was connected since it was afterwards. There was also a terrible smell.”

Claudia Eusse, a spokeswoman for The Related Group which developed the building, said nothing like this has ever happened at the building which has been open for just over a year.