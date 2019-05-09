DAVIE (CBSMiami/AP) — When it comes to the Miami Dolphins identifying talent, X marks the spot.

Xavien Howard has agreed to terms on a $76.5 million, five-year extension with the Miami Dolphins, the most lucrative deal ever for an NFL cornerback.

The contract includes $46 million guaranteed, and ensures Howard will be a cornerstone in the team’s rebuilding effort under new coach Brian Flores.

Howard, a second-round draft pick in 2016, made the Pro Bowl for the first time last season. He tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions despite missing the final four games because of a knee injury.

The Dolphins signed veteran offensive lineman Jordan Mills to a $3 million, one-year contract. He becomes the front-runner to start at right tackle this season.

Miami also announced the signings of five 2019 draft picks, including defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, the 13th overall pick.

