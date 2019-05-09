MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – A news crew captured video of a bobcat that appeared to be stuck high on top of a utility pole on Thursday morning.

It was originally spotted by a Florida Department of Transportation camera.

The bobcat was on top of a pole on Alligator Alley, also known as, Interstate 75, near State Road 29.

That portion of the highway is named so because it passes through protected wetlands near Everglades National Park.

After a little prompting from some helpful humans in a cherry picker, the bobcat shimmied down the pole on its own.

The cat managed to avoid the attached power lines along the way and ran off into the wild once it hit the ground.

