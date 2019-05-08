



MIAMI (Hoodline)- Looking to satisfy your appetite for Thai fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Thai spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Lung Yai Thai Tapas

Photo: Mendy C./Yelp

Topping the list is Lung Yai Thai Tapas. Located at 1731 S.W. Eighth St. in Little Havana, the Thai spot, which offers tapas and more, is the most popular Thai restaurant in Miami, boasting four stars out of 1,069 reviews on Yelp.

2. Bonding

Photo: lussiar p./Yelp

Next up is Brickell’s Bonding, situated at 638 S. Miami Ave. With four stars out of 449 reviews on Yelp, Thai and Japanese spot and sushi bar has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Nikko By Sunshine

Photo: Jaime L./Yelp

Brickell’s Nikko By Sunshine, located at 186 S.E. 12th Terrace, Unit CU-2, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Thai, Japanese and Asian fusion spot four stars out of 288 reviews.

4. Siam Rice Thai & Sushi Restaurant

Photo: lena c./Yelp

Siam Rice Thai & Sushi Restaurant, a Thai and Japanese spot and sushi bar, is another go-to, with four stars out of 269 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7941 Biscayne Blvd. to see for yourself.

5. Asian Thai Kitchen 2

Photo: adry g./Yelp

Last but not least, over in Little Havana, check out Asian Thai Kitchen 2, which has earned four stars out of 220 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Thai and Asian fusion spot, which offers noodles and more, at 1981 S.W. Eighth St.

