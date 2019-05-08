



MIAMI (Hoodline)- Looking to satisfy your appetite for Southern fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Southern spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Sparky’s Roadside Barbecue

Photo: SparkY’s ROADSIDE BARBECUE/Yelp

Topping the list is Sparky’s Roadside Barbecue. Located at 204 N.E. First St. downtown, the traditional American spot, which offers barbecue and more, is the highest rated Southern restaurant in Miami, boasting four stars out of 611 reviews on Yelp.

2. Bar Nancy

PHOTO: VANESSA V./YELP

Little Havana’s Bar Nancy, located at 2007 S.W. Eighth St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar and music venue, which offers barbecue and more, 4.5 stars out of 128 reviews.

3. LOBA

PHOTO: LOBA/YELP

LOBA, a New American, Southern and Latin American spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 272 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7420 Biscayne Blvd. to see for yourself.

4. Ikrave

PHOTO: KANESHA P./YELP

Finally, there’s Ikrave, a Liberty City favorite with four stars out of 64 reviews. Stop by 4799 N.W. Seventh Ave. to hit up the Southern, traditional American and breakfast and brunch spot next time the urge strikes.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.