MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – The man arrested for the gruesome murder of an elderly man in Miami Beach is making some startling statements to police.

Authorities say Nicholas Gibson, who is accused of killing 77-year-old Erik Stocker, has confessed to the murder and claims to be involved in six other killings.

Miami Beach Police say those crimes happened in Florida, Georgia and California.

Investigators say they are trying to determine if Gibson’s claims are credible, but that will take some time.

Gibson, 32, is accused of killing Stocker in his apartment on Michigan Avenue.

Stocker’s body was found last Tuesday, about 10 days after he was killed.

After identifying Gibson as a suspect, police arrested him in New York City on Sunday with the help of US Marshals and NYPD.