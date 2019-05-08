MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – More is known about what really happened over the weekend inside a Pasco County Publix where a man was shot at the checkout counter.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office had originally said a man had accidentally shot himself inside the supermarket when he was actually shot by his wife’s gun.

Deputies said Vernon Messier, 69, was shot Sunday when his wife’s purse fell off a counter at the store, causing the two-shot derringer inside to fire.

The bullet struck Messier in the shin.

It happened at the store on Collier Parkway and State Road 54, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Messier’s wife, Lillian, 67, has a concealed weapons permit.

Police said surveillance video captured the entire incident but are not releasing the video.

No charges are expected and deputies said Vernon Messier is recovering.

The incident caused dozens of shoppers to head for the exits.

