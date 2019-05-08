Comments
PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – The search is on for a man who dumped a bag full of kittens.
Surveillance video shows the man leaving a bag with three kittens inside next to a restaurant’s dumpster in Lake Worth. He left the scene in a white SUV.
A restaurant worker found the felines and notified the authorities.
The kittens, which are believed to be about five weeks old, are now at the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control shelter. They are said to be in good health.
Anyone who recognizes the man or knows anything about this is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.