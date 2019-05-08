



ORMOND BEACH (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating after a man’s throat was cut by a fishing wire.

According to WKMG News 6, a couple was riding bikes at the Joyce Ebbins Fishing Pier and Observation Deck in Ormond Beach, Florida.

They didn’t want to reveal their identity over fear of retaliation.

“I thought it was a spider web. It was literally burning,” the man told News 6. For what it was, I’m lucky to walk away.”

They notified local police, who are looking into the incident.

“He literally could have been decapitated. If we were going faster like we normally do and it wasn’t raining,” the woman told News 6. “There’s no way this could have been somebody’s fishing line that got hung up on the dock and they just walked with it because it would be laying on the ground. It was strung up around neck height on purpose.”