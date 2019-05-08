  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fishing Line, Fishing Wire, Florida News, Joyce Ebbins Fishing Pier, Local TV, Ormond Beach, Throat Cut


ORMOND BEACH (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating after a man’s throat was cut by a fishing wire.

According to WKMG News 6, a couple was riding bikes at the Joyce Ebbins Fishing Pier and Observation Deck in Ormond Beach, Florida.

They didn’t want to reveal their identity over fear of retaliation.

“I thought it was a spider web. It was literally burning,” the man told News 6. For what it was, I’m lucky to walk away.”

They notified local police, who are looking into the incident.

“He literally could have been decapitated. If we were going faster like we normally do and it wasn’t raining,” the woman told News 6. “There’s no way this could have been somebody’s fishing line that got hung up on the dock and they just walked with it because it would be laying on the ground. It was strung up around neck height on purpose.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s