



BROWARD COUNTY (CBSMiami)- A Florida man convicted of two bank robberies and an attempted carjacking was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday.

David Brasher, 36, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison and a judge ordered he be under supervised release for three years after he completes his original sentence. He was also ordered to pay over $18,000 in restitution.

Brasher, a resident of Weston, pleaded guilty to the charges back in February 2019.

According to U.S. State Attorney Ariana Fajardo Orshan of the Southern District of Florida and court records, Brasher robbed a bank teller at a Wells Fargo in Sunrise in October 2018.

Orshan said Brasher slipped the employee a note and demanded money, claiming to have a bomb. Brasher also showed the teller his gun.

He left the bank with $18,613, according to authorities.

In November of 2018, Orshan said Brasher targeted another bank, this time it was a Bank of America in Fort Lauderdale.

He followed the same process as he did in the first robbery. Passed the teller a note, stated he had a bomb and a gun and demanded money.

Brasher left that bank with $2,815, police said.

The same day, a short time after robbing the Bank of America, Brasher threatened a woman and her young child in a Fort Lauderdale parking lot. He was holding a beer bottle and demanded the woman’s car keys, threatening to kill her if she didn’t give them up.

Orshan said the woman screamed for help and her husband, who was nearby, ran to help his family and punched Brasher.

Brasher was able to escape.

A 2018 FBI report said Brasher was eventually arrested by Fort Lauderdale Police and he was taken into federal custody.

Orshan credited investigations conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Sunrise Police Department and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department in solving the case.