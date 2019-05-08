CLERMONT, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida sheriff’s deputy was revived with Narcan after he was apparently exposed to fentanyl during a traffic stop.

Lake County Sheriff’s Sgt. Fred Jones tells news outlets that the deputy saw drugs in the vehicle as he was pulling out a suspect. That’s when the deputy was overcome by the drug and passed out.

Jones says another deputy injected the deputy with Narcan, which helps reverse an opioid overdose.

He regained consciousness, but then two arriving firefighters began feeling ill.

Jones says one of the firefighters was also given Narcan.

He says the deputy, two firefighters and a man who had been in the car were all taken to a hospital. They’re all expected to be OK.

Deputies arrested three people on drug charges.

