LONDON (CBSMiami) — A British gym is promising instant results with no sweat involved. The trainers at FaceGym are targeting cheekbones instead of biceps to help clients face their goals head-on.

Daniel Gologorsky is relying on FaceGym to whip his face into shape. Coaches promise to tone and tighten from the neck up.

Sophie Turner from FaceGym says, “FaceGym found a niche where we wanted to work on lifting and sculpting those forgotten forty muscles of your face.”

Trainers say they are doing the workout for the client so they don’t have to get active. It begins with a warmup, then transitions to high-intensity cardio, and finally on to sculpting.

While the 40-minute workout doesn’t burn calories, trainers say the moves manipulate the face to give better muscle definition, something smiling and frowning don’t do.

Gologorsky says, “Overall it feels quite relaxing.”

Even royalty appears to approve. Meghan Markle reportedly did facial workouts ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry.

Scientific studies from Northwestern University and the American Medical Association found long-term facial exercises may improve the appearance and reduce visible signs of aging. But less data is available about shorter workouts, like those done at FaceGym.

Clients say they typically see a difference in their face for two to three days after their session. Workouts range from $70 to $275 dollars.