MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Firefighters battled huge flames after a yacht caught fire at a boatyard in Riviera Beach.
The fire started early Tuesday morning on the 125-foot vessel which was up on stilts at the Cracker Boy Boat Works which is next to the Riviera Beach Marina.
Firefighters got it under control and then waited for the fire to burn itself out. They didn’t continue their attack because they feared the weight of their water would make it collapse. To keep it from spreading to other boats they used their hoses to create water screens on each side of the boat.
Huge thick black plumes of smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.
No injuries were reported. It is unclear who owns the yacht.