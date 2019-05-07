MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Four teens are facing felony charges after a stabbing outside Felix Varela Senior High School.

Authorities said it happened in or near a parking lot at the school on Monday afternoon during dismissal.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed that they transported three patients to Kendall Regional Medical Center as trauma alerts.

A parent said he’s concerned for the safety of his ninth grade son, who wasn’t involved in the violent confrontation.

“He lives nearby and he walks to the house everyday. That’s why I’m here to see what the school is going to do [and] what the county is going to do to prevent this type of situation,” Parent Carlos Otozco said.

Miami-Dade Schools Police Chief Edwin Lopez said three teens approached the Varela student, who was sitting in his car. That’s when there was a confrontation. The chief said the student then pulled out a knife.

Chief Lopez went on to say the teens, who were stabbed, don’t attend Varela. It’s also unclear what led to the violent confrontation.

“That’s still under investigation at the current time but it is confirmed that detectives, in the preliminary investigation, that all parties involved did know one another,” the chief said.

A Miami-Dade Schools police officer wasn’t really far when then stabbing happened.

“The Officer was nearby and was able to call for assistance and respond to the scene and quickly apprehend the suspect,” the chief said.

The Varela student is facing a charge for possession of a weapon on school grounds.

The three other teens are facing charges for burglary and battery.

Police said there will be more officers on campus Tuesday but they don’t expect the fight to continue among other students.

As for the teens who were injured, police said they’re stable.

Felix Varela Senior High School is located in the 15200 block of SW 96th St. in The Hammocks.